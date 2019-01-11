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El Tábano Entrevistas #12 - ARA San Juan, Se nos ríen en la cara
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3 views • January 11, 2019
Ciclo de entrevistas realizadas por Javier Ordónez, del programa "El Tábano", del canal "Populus TV", de YouTube.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQYO2nGMZy4
Descripción original:
CON LUIS TAGLIAPIETRA HABLAMOS DEL NEGOCIO DE LA BÚSQUEDA DEL ARA SAN JUAN; COMO LES MINTIERON Y LES SIGUEN MINTIENDO; Y QUE AL SUBMARINO NADIE LO BUSCA HASTA AGOSTO. LA VERGONZANTE ACTITUD DE UN GOBIERNO AL QUE SOLO LE INTERESAN SUS NEGOCIOS.
Video original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQYO2nGMZy4
Descripción original:
CON LUIS TAGLIAPIETRA HABLAMOS DEL NEGOCIO DE LA BÚSQUEDA DEL ARA SAN JUAN; COMO LES MINTIERON Y LES SIGUEN MINTIENDO; Y QUE AL SUBMARINO NADIE LO BUSCA HASTA AGOSTO. LA VERGONZANTE ACTITUD DE UN GOBIERNO AL QUE SOLO LE INTERESAN SUS NEGOCIOS.
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