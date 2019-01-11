FIRES – 5G – WAR, London Accounting Firms to Bankrupt Local Communities in U.S.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Published on Jan 9, 2019
FIRES - 5G - WAR
London Accounting Firms to Bankrupt Local Communities in the U.S.
NutriMedical Report Show - Host Dr. Bill Deagle
Friday, Dec 28th, 2018
Hour Two – Deborah Tavares, www.StopTheCrime.net
Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars
Report From Iron Mountain
Accounting by Globalist to Bankrupt Local Communities,
Forced Relocation by Fires Worldwide,
Coastal Attacks,
Reducing World Oxygen,
5G Network Mind Hackers,