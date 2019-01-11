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Full Show - Left Pushes For Civil War As Trump Prepares Declaration Of Emergency At Southern Border - 01/10/2019
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737 views • January 11, 2019
Trump leaves for Texas to rally support for the US-Mexico border wall that has been the key issue in the partial government shutdown that nears its 3rd week. Trump vowed to his base he won’t “cave” on the wall. Joining today’s show is Paul Joseph Watson breaking down the populist surge in Europe. Also, Simon Roche of @suidlanders discusses the crisis in South Africa. Furthermore, founder and director of the Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes shares his fight in defending the Constitution.
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