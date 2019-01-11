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Trump Visits The Border While Congress Implodes
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29 views • January 11, 2019
In his farewell address George Washington warned that political parties or factions, as they were called, endangered the public interest. He warned that the American people should be aware of sectionalism. A predominant sentiment among Pelosi and Schumer who would have the United States transformed into the socialist states of California and New York. With the ultimate goal being a Sanctuary nation of broken citizens under the control of foreign powers.
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