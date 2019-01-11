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The Liberal False Fact-Checking Of The Border Wall
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147 views • January 11, 2019
After president Trump’s Oval Office address, NPR published a “fact-checking” report on his speech. Joe and Doug Hagmann guest host and expose the fake news used to confuse the American people.
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