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Trump At The Border Faces A Seditious Congress Destroying America
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681 views • January 11, 2019
Why is the shutdown blame all on President Trump? Nancy Pelosi recently made it clear that she is Constitutionally equal in power to the President. So wouldn't she be equally responsible?
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