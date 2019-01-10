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Left-Wing Couple Visits Dangerous Country, Disappears
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239 views • January 10, 2019
Yet another left-wing couple visited a dangerous foreign country to spread love and engage in utopian activism before promptly disappearing in another tragic case of cultural relativism.
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