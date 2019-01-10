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Huffington Post Wants To Teach Your Child How To Masturbate
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503 views • January 10, 2019
The left's sexualization of children is out of control as proven by a new article by Huffington Post designed encourage parents to teach children how to masturbate. Owen Shroyer explains this actually promotes pedophilia and harms the minds of the young.
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