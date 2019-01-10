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Mexican drug cartels would pay for the wall under GOP bill
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4 views • January 10, 2019
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/mexican-drug-cartels-would-pay-for-the-wall-under-gop-bill
https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1083374807721349120
https://twitter.com/Acosta/status/1083411819354558467
https://twitter.com/GOP/status/1083476165334044672
https://www.gofundme.com/TheTrumpWall/
https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1083374807721349120
https://twitter.com/Acosta/status/1083411819354558467
https://twitter.com/GOP/status/1083476165334044672
https://www.gofundme.com/TheTrumpWall/
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