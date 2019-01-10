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CHEMFLIGHTS CAN DETECT WHEN BEING TRACKED
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56 views • January 10, 2019
I and several others have personally witnessed the mid-air secession of stratospheric aerosol injections within several seconds of a chemflight aircraft being tracked on http://www.flightradar24.com. At times the entirety of the trail will quickly disappear. At other times, the remaining trail will continue to linger from the abrupt cutoff point at which tracking began to the entire length of the earlier depositions of chemical-laden sprays, sometimes extending to horizon.
Prof. Judson Singer
Prof. Judson Singer
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