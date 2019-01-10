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Jim Acosta Proves Trump Right With Border Wall Viral Video
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384 views • January 10, 2019
A viral video shows Jim Acosta made a trip to the border to prove President Trump wrong on the issue of border security, but he actually ended up proving Trump right! Owen exposes how the left cannot accept reality.
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