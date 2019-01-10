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The first somewhat blue sky in ages
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53 views • January 10, 2019
So this is the best "blue sky" we have had in ages.
Hopefully, we see more as it gets closer to Summer.
Please comment with your own experiences of this.
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0f_Es7gw8eyZq68BrUnaEw
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chemtrails-ireland/
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/realindependent
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/RealIndependent
EMAIL: [email protected]
Hopefully, we see more as it gets closer to Summer.
Please comment with your own experiences of this.
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0f_Es7gw8eyZq68BrUnaEw
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chemtrails-ireland/
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/realindependent
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/RealIndependent
EMAIL: [email protected]
Keywords
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