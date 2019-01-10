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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) THURSDAY 1/10/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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357 views • January 10, 2019
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SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM FEMA REGION 6:
SOUTH AFRICA
WILL PRESIDENT TRUMP DECLARE A NATIONAL EMERGENCY
MILLIONS OF TAXPAYER DOLLARS SUPPORTING SOROS AGENDAS
BILLIONAIRE JEFF BEZOS WORLD'S MOST EXPENSIVE DIVORCE
Guests:
Paul Joseph Watson
Simon Roche
Stewart Rhodes
4th Hour Host:
Doug & Joe Hagmann of Hagmannreport.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM FEMA REGION 6:
SOUTH AFRICA
WILL PRESIDENT TRUMP DECLARE A NATIONAL EMERGENCY
MILLIONS OF TAXPAYER DOLLARS SUPPORTING SOROS AGENDAS
BILLIONAIRE JEFF BEZOS WORLD'S MOST EXPENSIVE DIVORCE
Guests:
Paul Joseph Watson
Simon Roche
Stewart Rhodes
4th Hour Host:
Doug & Joe Hagmann of Hagmannreport.com
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