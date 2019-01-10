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Pizzagate is REAL & Hostel 2 ISN'T Fiction
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70 views • January 10, 2019
This one is a MUST SHARE. Not only is Pizzagate REAL, the movie Hostel Part 2 is not just a fictional movie, based on what we now know about the elite, it's much closer to a documentary. Author Stefan Verstappen joins me to discuss. Visit Stefan and buy his new book 'A Masters Guide To The Way Of The Warrior' at his site ChinaStrategies.com Copyright 2017 SGTreport.com *Do not re-upload in whole or in part.* Embedding is always welcome. Thanks!
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