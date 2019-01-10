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El Tábano Entrevistas #11 - Solo sentido común
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2 views • January 10, 2019
Ciclo de entrevistas realizadas por Javier Ordónez, del programa "El Tábano", del canal "Populus TV", de YouTube.
Original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LtI42FsaRO4
Descripción (sin artículos):
ANTE DEFECCIÓN NICOLAS KAZANZEW DÍA GRABACIÓN 35 MINUTOS DESPUÉS HORA MENSAJE NO VENIR OTROS COMPROMISOS; REEDITAMOS EMOTIVO PROGRAMA PATRICIO AGUIRRE VÍCTOR BARRIOS PATRIA, VALORES, VALENTÍA, FORTALEZA, TEMPLANZA, CORRECTO, INCORRECTO, BIEN O MAL. SOLO SENTIDO COMÚN; EJ PENSAMIENTO NACIONAL.
Original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LtI42FsaRO4
Descripción (sin artículos):
ANTE DEFECCIÓN NICOLAS KAZANZEW DÍA GRABACIÓN 35 MINUTOS DESPUÉS HORA MENSAJE NO VENIR OTROS COMPROMISOS; REEDITAMOS EMOTIVO PROGRAMA PATRICIO AGUIRRE VÍCTOR BARRIOS PATRIA, VALORES, VALENTÍA, FORTALEZA, TEMPLANZA, CORRECTO, INCORRECTO, BIEN O MAL. SOLO SENTIDO COMÚN; EJ PENSAMIENTO NACIONAL.
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