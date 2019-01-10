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Answering questions about the return of Christ & kingdom
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34 views • January 10, 2019
Revelation Chapter 1: 6 And hath made us kings and priests unto God and his Father; to him [be] glory and dominion for ever and ever. Amen.
7 Behold, he cometh with clouds; and every eye shall see him, and they [also] which pierced him: and all kindreds of the earth shall wail because of him. Even so, Amen.
7 Behold, he cometh with clouds; and every eye shall see him, and they [also] which pierced him: and all kindreds of the earth shall wail because of him. Even so, Amen.
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