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THIS IS WHY THE GREAT AWAKENING TERRIFIES THEM...
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21 views • January 10, 2019
THIS IS WHY THE GREAT AWAKENING TERRIFIES THEM... I was contacted by two western medicine MD's and a Silicon Valley insider over the past week. The Doctors have gone through a painful and vast awakening and wanted to share their stories with me. Despite WaPo's best efforts to characterize the alternative media's research as "fake news" and "hate speech", the brightest among us are waking up to the TRUTH. The genie is out of the bottle and that fact has the elite, terrified.
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