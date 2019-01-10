© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Show- The Empire Crumbles: Worldwide Collapse Accelerates
Follow
0
Share
Report
19 views • January 10, 2019
With Washington shutdown, Paris in Flames, and London ripping at the seams, the capitals of the New World Order are collapsing. Beijing and Moscow see their chance, and make moves to unseat the US dollar as the reserve currency, while Nationalist governments in Europe throw their support behind the Yellow Vest movement. Meanwhile, Donald Trump and the republicans fight for border security against Democrats who would rather bring down the country than give Trump a win.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.