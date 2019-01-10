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Expert Exposes The Anti-White Liberal Indoctrination In South Africa
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315 views • January 10, 2019
It's clear that indoctrination has now taken root in South Africa as persecution of white farmers is on the rise. Simon Roche joins Owen Shroyer to break down the propaganda used by globalists that seek to destroy western culture.
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