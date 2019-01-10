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Hundreds of Gun Owners Rally in Pittsburgh to Oppose AR-15 Ban
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685 views • January 10, 2019
Hundreds of gun owners descended upon downtown Pittsburgh to protest Mayor Bill Peduto's proposed gun legislation which would outlaw certain semiautomatic rifles like the AR-15. Among the marchers were pro-gun Jewish groups from Pittsburgh that are outraged the city wants to leave them even more defenseless than they were before.
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