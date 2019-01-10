© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5 Dumbest Things Democrats Have Already Done in 2019
Follow
2
Share
Report
1156 views • January 10, 2019
We're only one week into the new year, but the Democrats are already out-dumbing themselves from 2018. Here are the top five dumbest things they've already done to ring in 2019.
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
Download the free app: https://infowars.com/app
Subscribe: https://infowars.com/newsletter
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
Download the free app: https://infowars.com/app
Subscribe: https://infowars.com/newsletter
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.