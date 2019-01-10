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Facebook Is A MKUltra Brainwashing Cult Created By The CIA
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244 views • January 10, 2019
Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer break down how Facebook is connected to the CIA's Project MKUltra, using Pavlovian responses, screen flicker rates, and other suggestive stimuli to influence the thoughts and actions of people that choose to use Facebook and join the cult.
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