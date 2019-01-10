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Will Trump Declare A National Emergency At The Texas Border?
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112 views • January 10, 2019
Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer predict when President Trump will declare a National Emergency in order to complete building the full barrier at the U.S. southern border. As he visits Reynosa, Texas, perhaps the President will decide to finally secure the porous border.
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