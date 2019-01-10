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((( WAKE UP ))) Full Show – Trump Still Plans To Declare National Emergency - 01/09/2019
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20 views • January 10, 2019
Globalist fact checkers had to ignore the data President Trump provided in his argument for the US-Mexico border wall by attacking the speech as “stoking fear.” Also, across the Atlantic, the BBC was slammed for promoting a “debate” on whether honor killings are good or bad. The backlash began after the UK network asked if a refugee who renounced Islam and faced death should be “respected.
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