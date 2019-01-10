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Spicer Blasts Dems: If We Called Wall the 'Schumer Border Security Bill' They'd Pass It
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3 views • January 10, 2019
As seen on "The Story with Martha MacCallum"
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Democrats are obstructing President Trump's national security agenda as the government remains partially closed because they do not like the New York Republican.
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Democrats are obstructing President Trump's national security agenda as the government remains partially closed because they do not like the New York Republican.
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