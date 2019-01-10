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Trump still considering national emergency declaration in border wall fight?
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3 views • January 10, 2019
Republican Strategist Matt Braynard and Democratic Strategist Kelly Grace Gibson on the partial government shutdown over funding for a border wall and Cher's tweets about the border wall debate.
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