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Trump will not stop until the list prices of drugs comes down: HHS Secretary Alex Azar
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2 views • January 10, 2019
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on the Trump administration's efforts to rein in drug prices in America, New York City's push for health care for all of the city's residents, the decline in cancer deaths in America and the number of Americans who smoke hitting an all-time low.
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