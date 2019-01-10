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Tucker: Trump Will Be Remembered as 'Genuinely Great' If He Fights for Free Speech
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2 views • January 10, 2019
As seen on "Tucker Carlson Tonight"
Tucker Carlson asked Trump voters Wednesday to assess whether or not they feel more confident to express their beliefs since the president was elected.
Tucker Carlson asked Trump voters Wednesday to assess whether or not they feel more confident to express their beliefs since the president was elected.
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