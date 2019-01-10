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Are Trump's critics refusing to believe border facts?
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2 views • January 10, 2019
Asylum claims in the U.S. have increased 17,000 percent since 2010; reaction from Katrina Pierson, senior adviser for the Trump 2020 campaign, and Jason Nichols, Democratic political analyst.
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