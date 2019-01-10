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Rep. Meadows: Trump Isn't Walking Out on Angel Moms, Cops, Drug Abuse Victims
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2 views • January 10, 2019
As seen on "Hannity"
House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows of North Carolina said that by walking out on Democratic leaders during an unfruitful attempt to compromise on border security and end the partial government shutdown, President Trump showed he was standing up for people who matter.
House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows of North Carolina said that by walking out on Democratic leaders during an unfruitful attempt to compromise on border security and end the partial government shutdown, President Trump showed he was standing up for people who matter.
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