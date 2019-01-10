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Democrats call for Trump to withdraw Barr nomination
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4 views • January 10, 2019
Former CIA analyst Buck Sexton on how Democrats are calling on Trump to withdraw William Barr’s nomination for attorney general and how Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told the White House that he plans to leave the DOJ in the coming weeks.
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