© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'The Five' react to Trump's Oval Office address
Follow
0
Share
Report
67 views • January 10, 2019
Trump declares a humanitarian crisis, crisis of the heart and a crisis of the soul; reaction and analysis on 'The Five.' #TheFive #FoxNews
Keywords
trumpwhite housenewspresident trumpfox newsfox news channelnancy pelosidana perinogreg gutfeldjesse wattersjuan williamsthe fivethe five fox newstop storiesus newstrump newsdonald trumpborder crisisborder securityborder walltrump wallnational securitychuck schumertrump pelosiborder wall fundingtrump oval officegovernment shutdownoval officetrump oval office addresstrump oval
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.