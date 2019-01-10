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Trump President of PEACE?
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79 views • January 10, 2019
We each have a role in this battle between GO(o)D and (d)EVIL. No matter how small of a stance we need to make, our Father Who art in heaven is watching us, and the decisions we make; and we will be Judged for what we do or don’t do in this war. These are the end days.
http://JAHTruth.net/signs.htm
We have allowed evil men to all but destroy the Earth by pollution for greed, with our insatiable appetite for every creature-comfort we can (and cannot) afford.
God bless President Trump.
http://JAHTruth.net/signs.htm
We have allowed evil men to all but destroy the Earth by pollution for greed, with our insatiable appetite for every creature-comfort we can (and cannot) afford.
God bless President Trump.
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