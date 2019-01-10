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SHERIFF BOB SONGER: I WILL NOT ENFORCE UNCONSTITUTIONAL GUN LAWS!!!
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13 views • January 10, 2019
Sheriff Bob Songer says he would never enforce a law that goes
against the Constitution. If it come to confiscation, would local
sheriffs enforce such illegal gun grabs? Not all would.
C 2019 Info Wars/Info Sense
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
against the Constitution. If it come to confiscation, would local
sheriffs enforce such illegal gun grabs? Not all would.
C 2019 Info Wars/Info Sense
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
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