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Whats in the Talmud pt 1
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78 views • January 10, 2019
What is the Talmud is part one of the message Jana gave at the Kansas conference, part 2 is available on. Jana did have one correction that needed to be made in part 1 Jana mentioned Maimonides and though she knows he is a man that has written many Judaic laws she got mixed up while speaking of talmudic books of Maaserot, Masser, and Moed and through the name in there and referred to him as reference source.
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