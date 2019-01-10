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The Merry-Go-Round World
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83 views • January 10, 2019
The Merry-Go-Round World is a track off "The Flat Earth Movement Album" available here: http://www.ericdubay.bandcamp.com
Lyrics: Hurry, hurry, step right up and catch a ride on the merry-go-round world! It’s a big blue marble that spins you up, down and all around. Hop right on the dreidel goy ball Earth. Just kidding children! You’re not spinning, you’re sitting still, you gullible silly billy believing all willy nilly what the telly and teachers tell you. Really? Really! The government...
Lyrics: Hurry, hurry, step right up and catch a ride on the merry-go-round world! It’s a big blue marble that spins you up, down and all around. Hop right on the dreidel goy ball Earth. Just kidding children! You’re not spinning, you’re sitting still, you gullible silly billy believing all willy nilly what the telly and teachers tell you. Really? Really! The government...
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