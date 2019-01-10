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The Best of 2018
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6 views • January 10, 2019
Thank you all for watching dont forget to like and subscribe as i've already mentioned all the music in this video is NOT mine and belongs to the respectful owner,
10.Drake - Nice For What
9.Ariana Grande - no tears left to cry
8.Robyn - Honey
7.Travis Scott - Sicko Mode
6.Jenelle Monáe - Make Me Feel
5.Lady Gaga and Bradly Cooper - Shallow
4.Childish Gambino - This Is America
3.Cardi B - I Like It
2.The 1975 - Love It If We Made It
1.Ariana Grande - Thank U, Next
10.Drake - Nice For What
9.Ariana Grande - no tears left to cry
8.Robyn - Honey
7.Travis Scott - Sicko Mode
6.Jenelle Monáe - Make Me Feel
5.Lady Gaga and Bradly Cooper - Shallow
4.Childish Gambino - This Is America
3.Cardi B - I Like It
2.The 1975 - Love It If We Made It
1.Ariana Grande - Thank U, Next
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