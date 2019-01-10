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Church of Satan Glorifies Christian Bale for Thanking Satan! - Hollywood Shows Its True Satanic Nature
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66 views • January 10, 2019
Church of Satan Glorifies Christian Bale for Thanking Satan! - Hollywood Shows Its True Satanic Nature
2019 Golden Globe Awards
Christian Bale thanks Satan as an inspiration in playing his role as former Vice President Dick Cheney.
The Church of Satan then hails the Hollywood Star with praises.
Dan Bidondi for TruthRadioShow.com
2019 Golden Globe Awards
Christian Bale thanks Satan as an inspiration in playing his role as former Vice President Dick Cheney.
The Church of Satan then hails the Hollywood Star with praises.
Dan Bidondi for TruthRadioShow.com
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