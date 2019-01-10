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TUCKER CARLSON: 'MANUFACTURED'
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65 views • January 10, 2019
Tucker Carlson shows how Democratic talking points
echo through the media. Tucker comments on how
the democrats are handling the problems at the border
by continuing the same old policies that do nothing to
stop illegal southern border crossing.
C 2019 Info Wars/Info Sense
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
echo through the media. Tucker comments on how
the democrats are handling the problems at the border
by continuing the same old policies that do nothing to
stop illegal southern border crossing.
C 2019 Info Wars/Info Sense
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
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