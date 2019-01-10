© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Feminist Professor: White Nuclear Families Are Racist & Supremacist
Follow
0
Share
Report
48 views • January 10, 2019
'Experts' on racism, White supremacy and feminism, agree that White nuclear families are racist and that White women who oppose anti-Whiteness are 'violent.'
Lana looks closer at 'professor' Jessie Daniels who has slandered and misrepresented Lana's views in many opinion pieces on HuffPost. This anti-White feminist is now primarily attacking White women who are on the right. Find out what triggered her descent into hostility towards family and traditionalism.
Lana looks closer at 'professor' Jessie Daniels who has slandered and misrepresented Lana's views in many opinion pieces on HuffPost. This anti-White feminist is now primarily attacking White women who are on the right. Find out what triggered her descent into hostility towards family and traditionalism.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.