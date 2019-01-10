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COMMON THEMES in RAPTURE DREAMS (Shocking!) | WatchmanReview
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80 views • January 10, 2019
Are there common themes within our Tribulation dreams and visions - or are they disjointed and meaningless? Listen to the voices of over 100 people (in 2018 alone) explain what they were shown, events to occur in the soon Tribulation period.
'PROOF of GOD, JESUS and the BIBLE' playlist-
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDOtErobccw8lIXoX1zIKaw/playlists
'Dear Left Behind...THIS is TRIBULATION' video-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3CD5k8SVax8
'PROOF of GOD, JESUS and the BIBLE' playlist-
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDOtErobccw8lIXoX1zIKaw/playlists
'Dear Left Behind...THIS is TRIBULATION' video-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3CD5k8SVax8
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