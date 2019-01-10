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My End-Time Army Cannot Be Stopped!
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980 views • January 10, 2019
The clarion call goes forth! Arise Kingdom Army, the shofar is sounding! Those who have been training in secret will now be revealed to the world and they world has never seen anything like them before. My power and authority will be known throughout the earth through My remnant army, My first-fruits. Kingdom will reign on earth, as it is in Heaven!
For a complete list of scriptures to this message, or to read other messages from Yahushua, please go to www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com.
For a complete list of scriptures to this message, or to read other messages from Yahushua, please go to www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com.
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