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Sanders reacts to the Democratic response to Trump's address
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16 views • January 10, 2019
After Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer accuse President Trump of 'manufacturing' the crisis at the border, press secretary Sarah Sanders hits back, telling 'Fox & Friends' that the Democratic Party would rather play politics than protect the American people. #FoxandFriends #FoxNews
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