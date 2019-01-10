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The Angle: President Trump shuts down the media 8,316 views
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57 views • January 10, 2019
The real collusion in Washington, the one that President Trump has so masterfully exposed, is the collusion between the media and the open borders Democratic Party. #IngrahamAngle #FoxNews
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