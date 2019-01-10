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Nielsen calls out Dems for not cooperating in border crisis
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17 views • January 10, 2019
The security and humanitarian crisis on the southern border is caused by loopholes in U.S. law, lack of resources and Democrats' refusal to act, says Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. #Hannity #FoxNews
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