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The Storm Is Here - I AM The Storm
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890 views • January 10, 2019
The Time of Jacob's Trouble is here. Where do you stand? Have you given any thought to where you will spend eternity? It's your choice, and time is up. Hesitate, and that decision could cost you eternal separation from your Creator. How much longer will you wait?
For a complete list of scriptures to The Storm is Here, or to read other messages from Yahushua Ha Mashiach, Jesus the Messiah, please go to Behold I Come or www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com.
For a complete list of scriptures to The Storm is Here, or to read other messages from Yahushua Ha Mashiach, Jesus the Messiah, please go to Behold I Come or www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com.
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