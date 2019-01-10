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The Point Of No Return
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321 views • January 10, 2019
You now stand in the great hour of trial which has begun on the earth. There is no going back now. The threshing has begun and the angels are the reapers. All things that offend Me will be cast into fire.The Red horse of war rides. Choose now before your choice is made for you. Man's systems will crumble. Prepare! Have faith My righteous ones and do not grow weary. I AM Coming, I AM Coming!
For a complete list of scriptures to this message go to www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com.
For a complete list of scriptures to this message go to www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com.
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