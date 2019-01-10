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The Final Stretch
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543 views • January 10, 2019
Father knows the weariness of His Bride, and although He is telling us the man of perdition, otherwise known as the anti-christ is very soon to be made known publicly, He encourages those who walk intimately with Him that He is ever close to our hearts, and that He is truly at the door of His return for us. Do not lose heart, our King is coming!
For a complete list of scriptures to this message, or to read other messages from Yahushua Ha Mashiach, please go to www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com.
For a complete list of scriptures to this message, or to read other messages from Yahushua Ha Mashiach, please go to www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com.
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