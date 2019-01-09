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Transformation Talks: Lacy Frazer & Michael Noreski Talk Transformation
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4 views • January 09, 2019
WSSF Co-Founder Lacy Frazer and Michael Noreski discuss the Essence of Transformation and the Power of Change in this Inaugural "Transformation Talks" Podcast. What IS Transformation? How did Michael Noreski find it in his life's journey? How did it change the way he showed up in the world? And what does the Essence of Transformation mean to Michael Noreski now? This is a powerful podcast about freeing one's self from the incarcerating beliefs many of us have and live still today.
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