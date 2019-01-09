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Head & Heart CASE#1 Boyfriend Joins Marriage
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10 views • January 09, 2019
Fred and I discuss a New York Times article, a recent example of the effect that Post-modernism, moral relativism, and cultural dilution have had on the current marriage crisis.
NYT Article: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/07/style/modern-love-when-a-boyfriend-joins-the-marriage.html
CNN article: https://www.cnn.com/2018/01/25/health/cuckolding-sex-kerner/index.html
Follow us on: TWITTER: @handhproject
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NYT Article: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/07/style/modern-love-when-a-boyfriend-joins-the-marriage.html
CNN article: https://www.cnn.com/2018/01/25/health/cuckolding-sex-kerner/index.html
Follow us on: TWITTER: @handhproject
Gab: https://gab.ai/HeadandHeartProject
FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/headandheartproject
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